Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of India pose with the trophy after winning Men's doubles final match against Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens of Germany at the ATP 250 Hangzhou Open 2024 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre, China on September 24, 2024. For Nedunchezhiyan, the victory ends a seven-year title drought, while this win represents a career milestone for Prashanth as it is his first-ever ATP title.

Image: Zhe Ji/Getty Images