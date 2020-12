Mount Qomolangma or Mount Everest – the highest mountain in the world pictured in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The new height of Mount Qomolangma is 8,848.86 meters, China and Nepal announced on Tuesday. Its most common Tibetan name, Chomolungma, means “Goddess Mother of the World” or “Goddess of the Valley.” The Sanskrit and Nepali Sagarmatha means “Peak of Heaven.”

Image: Zhang Weiguo/VCG via Getty Images