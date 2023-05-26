Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Protest against insuring climate crisis

Photo of the day: Protest against insuring climate crisis

By Forbes India
Published: May 26, 2023 12:21:44 PM IST
Updated: May 26, 2023 12:43:14 PM IST

Photo of the day: Protest against insuring climate crisisClimate activists wearing red boiler suits and letting off flares protested outside Lloyd's building in the City of London while the Lloyds Annual General Meeting was taking place on 25th May 2023 in London, United Kingdom. The protesters were demonstrating against the insurance company that continues to insure new fossil fuel companies and projects, including the Adani Carmichael mine.
Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
The Le Mans 24 Hours: 100 years of man, machine, and midnight oil
Louis Vuitton braves rain on its Italian island paradise