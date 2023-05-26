Photo of the day: Protest against insuring climate crisis

Climate activists wearing red boiler suits and letting off flares protested outside Lloyd's building in the City of London while the Lloyds Annual General Meeting was taking place on 25th May 2023 in London, United Kingdom. The protesters were demonstrating against the insurance company that continues to insure new fossil fuel companies and projects, including the Adani Carmichael mine.

Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images



