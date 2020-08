A healthcare worker wearing a PPE suit ties rakhi on the wrist of a Covid-19 child patient at the COVID-19 isolation centre during the Raksha Bandhan festival. Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village and sports complex is temporarily converted into a COVID-19 isolation centre to curb the spread of Coronavirus. A team of healthcare workers readily celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival with the Covid-19 patients inside the Isolation ward.

Image: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images