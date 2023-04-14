Photo of the day: Rongali Bihu: The joy of new year

Bihu dancers arrive to perform the folk dance attempting to set a Guinness World Record during an event celebrating the Rongali Bihu festival, at Sarusajai Stadium, on April 13, 2023, in Guwahati, India. Over 11,000 Bihu dancers participated in the performance. Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is one of the most significant and important festivals in Assam.

Image: David Talukdar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images







