Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Rongali Bihu: The joy of new year

Photo of the day: Rongali Bihu: The joy of new year

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 14, 2023 11:37:53 AM IST
Updated: Apr 14, 2023 11:42:48 AM IST

Photo of the day: Rongali Bihu: The joy of new yearBihu dancers arrive to perform the folk dance attempting to set a Guinness World Record during an event celebrating the Rongali Bihu festival, at Sarusajai Stadium, on April 13, 2023, in Guwahati, India. Over 11,000 Bihu dancers participated in the performance. Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is one of the most significant and important festivals in Assam.
Image: David Talukdar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Today, lag between new tech and offshoring is almost zero: Capgemini Tech CEO
Swanky homes, pools, gourmet meals: Co-living goes luxe and stylish