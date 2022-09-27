Photo of the day: Sign of good times

Women throng the historical Shila Devi temple at Amer Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Sept 26, 2022. A Sample Registration System (SRS) data released recently shows that the general fertility rate has declined by 20 percent in India in 10 years. The decline is a good sign, caused by the increase in marriageable age, literacy rate among women, and availability of modern contraceptive methods, among other factors.

Image: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images





