  4. Photo of the day: Sign of good times

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 27, 2022 03:44:48 PM IST
Updated: Sep 27, 2022 03:59:13 PM IST

Photo of the day: Sign of good timesWomen throng the historical Shila Devi temple at Amer Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Sept 26, 2022. A Sample Registration System (SRS) data released recently shows that the general fertility rate has declined by 20 percent in India in 10 years. The decline is a good sign, caused by the increase in marriageable age, literacy rate among women, and availability of modern contraceptive methods, among other factors.
Image: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

