Men cross the front of the still-smoking lava rocks from an eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on May 23, 2021, in Goma in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo. A river of boiling lava came to a halt on the outskirts of Goma Sunday, sparing the city in eastern DR Congo from disaster after the nighttime eruption of Mount Nyiragongo sent thousands of terrified residents fleeing in panic. 

Fire and strong fumes emanated from the blackish molten rock as it swallowed up houses, heading towards Goma airport on the shores of Lake Kivu.





Image: Guerchom Ndebo / AFP