Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Tesla and Tata's French connection

Photo of the day: Tesla and Tata's French connection

By Forbes India
Published: May 16, 2023 01:28:52 PM IST
Updated: May 16, 2023 01:38:31 PM IST

Photo of the day: Tesla and Tata's French connectionElectric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran before a roundtable during the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris on May 15, 2023. Since 2018, the Choose France Summit seeks to promote France's economic attractiveness and encourage international investment across the country and brings together hundreds of leaders from the largest multinational corporations.

Image: Ludovic Marin / POOL / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
The road less taken: Roadcast and its logistics gambit
Brand optimization calls for BitDAO to replace BIT token