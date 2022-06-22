Photo of the day: World Sustainable Energy Day

A farmer charges his phone through a solar energy panel placed outside a farm settlement along the Yamuna river in Delhi on the World Sustainable Energy Day on June 22, 2022. The average solar tariff in India was 34% lower than the global weighted average in 2020, according to Bloomberg. India also had the lowest country-level installed cost for solar and wind in 2020.

Image: Pankaj Nangia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.