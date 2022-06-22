Photo of the day: World Sustainable Energy Day

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jun 22, 2022 01:29:24 PM IST
Updated: Jun 22, 2022 01:31:37 PM IST

Photo of the day: World Sustainable Energy DayA farmer charges his phone through a solar energy panel placed outside a farm settlement along the Yamuna river in Delhi on the World Sustainable Energy Day on June 22, 2022. The average solar tariff in India was 34% lower than the global weighted average in 2020, according to Bloomberg. India also had the lowest country-level installed cost for solar and wind in 2020.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

