Ski holidays top destination for those looking for luxury : Rachel Harding

After the Covid-induced lockdown stopped travel worldwide severely impacting the hospitality business, Club Med, an all-inclusive holiday club, took some tough decisions to pivot business strategies to get back to profitability with a tight leash on costs and expenses. That paid off gradually and steadily.
“At the end of 2022, we were back to pre-pandemic business volumes and more profitability than 2019 because of our shift in strategy. Now, in the first half of 2023, we have had a record first quarter mainly driven by our mountain business. We had quite an aggressive pipeline in terms of development. We opened five new resorts during this time. We didn’t take effort off that,” says Rachael Harding, chief executive officer (CEO) of East and South Asia & Pacific (ESAP). She leads the stewardship of Asia-Pacific markets (excluding mainland China).