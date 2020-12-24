Thoughts of Indian entrepreneurs

Image: Harold Cunningham / Getty Images



I don’t believe in taking right decisions, I take decisions and make them right.You cannot get into business for the fashion of it.The appetite of a horse is different from that of an elephant.Rules of Hiring #1: If there is doubt, there is no doubt. Rules of Hiring #2: Always hire people who are smarter than you.Create an organisation that is designed for scale, otherwise, you will never get there.Never hire someone to do your initial sales. In fact you should acquire your first hundred customers yourself.Raise money from investors who are more excited about the BUSINESS or MARKET than the TEAM. They can help discover amazing opportunities.Scale is important for a startup. Think big, but take one day at a time.If you fully accept the worst that can ever happen in your journey, fear won’t ever be an obstacle in starting-up.Don’t be a jerk! Even if you are brilliant, don’t be a brilliant jerk.It is extremely important to build something that a 100 people absolutely love using rather than making something that a 1,000 people would just, kind of, like.It’s a long, long road. Sometimes all you need are people who pat your back and say, carry on. Thank you to everyone who encourages.