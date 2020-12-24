  1. Home
Thoughts of Indian entrepreneurs

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 24, 2020 11:41:48 AM IST
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 11:48:39 AM IST

ratantataImage: Harold Cunningham / Getty Images

I don’t believe in taking right decisions, I take decisions and make them right.
—Ratan Tata, former chairman, Tata Group

You cannot get into business for the fashion of it.
—Azim Premji, Wipro

 The appetite of a horse is different from that of an elephant.
—Radhika Aggarwal, co-founder, ShopClues

 Rules of Hiring #1: If there is doubt, there is no doubt. Rules of Hiring #2: Always hire people who are smarter than you.
—Sachin Bansal, founder, Flipkart

Create an organisation that is designed for scale, otherwise, you will never get there.
—Ashok Soota, founder, Happiest Minds

Never hire someone to do your initial sales. In fact you should acquire your first hundred customers yourself.
—Shashank ND, founder, Practo

 Raise money from investors who are more excited about the BUSINESS or MARKET than the TEAM. They can help discover amazing opportunities.
—Abhishek Goyal, founder, Tracxn

Scale is important for a startup. Think big, but take one day at a time.
—Kunal Bahl, co-founder, SnapDeal

If you fully accept the worst that can ever happen in your journey, fear won’t ever be an obstacle in starting-up.
—Kunal Shah, founder, Cred

Don’t be a jerk! Even if you are brilliant, don’t be a brilliant jerk.
—Girish Mathrubootham, founder, Freshworks

It is extremely important to build something that a 100 people absolutely love using rather than making something that a 1,000 people would just, kind of, like.
—Ritesh Agarwal, founder, OYO

 It’s a long, long road. Sometimes all you need are people who pat your back and say, carry on. Thank you to everyone who encourages.
—Shradha Sharma, founder, Yourstory



(This story appears in the 01 January, 2021 issue of Forbes India.

