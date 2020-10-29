Thoughts on luxury

Image: Kammerman / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



Image: Kammerman / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

(This story appears in the 23 October, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive.Never use the word “cheap”. Today everybody can look chic in inexpensive clothes (the rich buy them too). There is good clothing design on every level today. You can be the chicest thing in the world in a T-shirt and jeans— it’s up to you.Every luxury must be paid for, and everything is a luxury, starting with being in this world.Movies are like an expensive form of therapy for me.Luxury will be always around, no matter what happens in the world.I have a nice office. I have a nice house. So I’m not denying myself some great things. I just don’t happen to have expensive hobbies.Know why certain foods, such as truffles, are expensive. It’s not because they taste best.The greatest luxury is being free.What one generation sees as a luxury, the next sees as a necessity.You don’t need to buy expensive cosmetics; almost anything will do if you know how to apply it.I believe that style is the only real luxury that is really desirable.Luxury can be very simple, for example, staying 15 minutes longer in bed.I’ve had grand pianos that are more expensive than, like, a year’s worth of rent.