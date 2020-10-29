  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on luxury

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 29, 2020 04:12:20 PM IST
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 04:12:30 PM IST

coco chanelImage: Kammerman / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive.
—Coco Chanel
 
Never use the word “cheap”. Today everybody can look chic in inexpensive clothes (the rich buy them too). There is good clothing design on every level today. You can be the chicest thing in the world in a T-shirt and jeans— it’s up to you.
—Karl Lagerfeld

Every luxury must be paid for, and everything is a luxury, starting with being in this world.
—Cesare Pavese

Movies are like an expensive form of therapy for me.
—Tim Burton

Luxury will be always around, no matter what happens in the world.
—Carolina Herrera

I have a nice office. I have a nice house. So I’m not denying myself some great things. I just don’t happen to have expensive hobbies.
—Bill Gates

Know why certain foods, such as truffles, are expensive. It’s not because they taste best.
—Marilyn vos Savant

The greatest luxury is being free.
—Manolo Blahnik

What one generation sees as a luxury, the next sees as a necessity.
—Anthony Crosland

You don’t need to buy expensive cosmetics; almost anything will do if you know how to apply it.
—Dolly Parton

I believe that style is the only real luxury that is really desirable.
—Giorgio Armani

Luxury can be very simple, for example, staying 15 minutes longer in bed.
—Jean-Louis Dumas

I’ve had grand pianos that are more expensive than, like, a year’s worth of rent.
—Lady Gaga
 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 23 October, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
A shining future: The road ahead for the jewellery industry in corona pandemic
How Jay Vijayan—a politician's son, geology grad and former Tesla techie—built the world's newest unicorn