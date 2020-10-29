Thoughts on luxury

Image: Kammerman / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive.—Coco Chanel
Never use the word “cheap”. Today everybody can look chic in inexpensive clothes (the rich buy them too). There is good clothing design on every level today. You can be the chicest thing in the world in a T-shirt and jeans— it’s up to you.—Karl Lagerfeld
Every luxury must be paid for, and everything is a luxury, starting with being in this world.—Cesare Pavese
Movies are like an expensive form of therapy for me. —Tim Burton
Luxury will be always around, no matter what happens in the world.—Carolina Herrera
I have a nice office. I have a nice house. So I’m not denying myself some great things. I just don’t happen to have expensive hobbies. —Bill Gates
Know why certain foods, such as truffles, are expensive. It’s not because they taste best. —Marilyn vos Savant
The greatest luxury is being free.—Manolo Blahnik
What one generation sees as a luxury, the next sees as a necessity.—Anthony Crosland
You don’t need to buy expensive cosmetics; almost anything will do if you know how to apply it. —Dolly Parton
I believe that style is the only real luxury that is really desirable.—Giorgio Armani
Luxury can be very simple, for example, staying 15 minutes longer in bed.—Jean-Louis Dumas
I’ve had grand pianos that are more expensive than, like, a year’s worth of rent. —Lady Gaga
