Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Meet the disruptors

Another year, another class full of winners who have launched disruptive businesses or made a mark for themselves in their organisations as professionals, all under the age of 30. Some are driving social change through their ventures. Others are winning medals and putting India on the global map, and more. Dive into the podcast with Anubhuti Matta who discusses how the list is made, and the biggest question -- how much do the winners pay to get a spot on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list? Here's all you should know about those who dare to dream and believe in the power of possibilities