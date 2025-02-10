Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Meet the disruptors

Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Meet the disruptors

By Anubhuti Matta Forbes India Staff
9 Listen ins
 

Another year, another class full of winners who have launched disruptive businesses or made a mark for themselves in their organisations as professionals, all under the age of 30. Some are driving social change through their ventures. Others are winning medals and putting India on the global map, and more. Dive into the podcast with Anubhuti Matta who discusses how the list is made, and the biggest question -- how much do the winners pay to get a spot on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list? Here's all you should know about those who dare to dream and believe in the power of possibilities

Hari

Khadim Batti and Alok Goyal on Whatfix's roadmap to IPO in two years

Feb 10, 2025
Thumbnail

India's Global Influence: Driving change, inspiring the worldÂ - The Changemakers Episode 4

Jan 30, 2025
1200x900

Leaders of Tomorrow: Building impact, creating legacies - The Changemakers episode 3

Jan 23, 2025
Accel_Anand Daniel_Prayank Swaroop copy_BG

Accel's Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop on the next decade of Indian startups

Jan 21, 2025
InvestmentSpecial2025 revised

Investment Special 2025: How to brace for a roller coaster ride

Jan 20, 2025
Ankur Cap

Why these VCs at Ankur Capital hope to see deep tech playbooks in India in 2025

Jan 6, 2025
See More
X