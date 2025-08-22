Checkmate: Why don't we have more women grandmasters?

Divya Deshmukh recently became the fourth woman grandmaster in a country that has 89. What stops women from breaking through?
In 2002, when Koneru Humpy earned the title of a grandmaster (GM), the then-15-year-old was believed to have unlocked the Judit Polgar moment in Indian chess. Polgar, the Hungarian prodigy, had shattered the proverbial glass ceiling by breaking into the world’s top 10 in the open section, a feat that no woman has matched yet. Many had hoped that Humpy’s feat—of becoming India’s maiden woman GM after six male predecessors—would spark a wave of women storming the game’s elite ranks.
But a little over two decades on, the gender gap in chess remains yawning: Out of India’s 89 GMs, the highest rank a chess player can achieve, only four are women.
The latest among them is 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh, who just weeks ago became the youngest winner of the Women’s World Cup, defeating none other than Humpy, who started it all. Her GM title places the Nagpur teen not just among a rarefied cohort in India, but globally as well: She is only one of the 44 women to have earned the GM title awarded by FIDE, which means just about 2 percent of the world’s 1,866 GMs are women.
The gulf is visible even among those who’ve made it. Yifan Hou, the world’s top-ranked woman chess player, doesn’t even crack the top 100 in the open list, and has an over-200 ratings points deficit with Magnus Carlsen, the five-time world champion and World No. 1; while, Deshmukh, despite being the world No. 1 among girls, sits at No. 70 in the junior open section.
“World over, there is a struggle to produce strong women players. I have worked with a lot of good players, like Divya, R Vaishali [India’s third woman GM], when they were very young. I’ve noticed that the difference between boys and girls starts widening from the age of 9 or 10. So if they have the same rating at the age of 7, in a few years, the difference in their ratings widens to 200-300 points,” says Ramesh RB, a GM and a trainer, who has coached Vaishali and R Praggnanandhaa, the first brother-sister grandmaster duo.
The argument has surfaced before, famously (or infamously) in 2015, when British GM Nigel Short, currently Fide’s director for chess development, sparked a furore by claiming that men were hardwired to be better at chess than women and that “we should gracefully accept it as a fact”. Short’s comments had triggered severe backlash, including from Polgar, who has defeated not only Short, but also the likes of legends Garry Kasparov and Boris Spassky.
“Short was disparaging, and I speak from observation,” says Ramesh. “I’ve attended seminars in the US and Europe where this widening gap is being discussed as well.”
That men and women play chess differently is a sentiment that finds resonance among other veterans of the sport within India as well. Pravin Thipsay, the country’s third GM who has spent years training young players, feels men have a slight edge in the courage of decision-making on the chess board. “From the experience of training a number of kids, I feel women expect a higher degree of certainty in life, while chess involves unpredictability with every move. Polgar is an exception, but I will consider her a one-off,” says Thipsay, a GM since 1997. “I have seen that after three to six months training, a boy always plays better chess than a girl even when they are of the same age and social background.”
Both Thipsay and Ramesh say they can’t pinpoint the science behind the pattern, but they feel it could be because an error dents a girl’s confidence more. Ramesh recalls one of his students berating her calculation skills after losing to a higher-ranked player. “I was shocked, because I thought calculations were her strong point,” he says. “But she dwelled on it, and lost the next match too in a similar manner. Her fears became a reality.” For him, the difference is psychological: Girls tend to take losses more personally and have trouble moving on. “Boys don’t fear being judged if they’re wrong,” he says.
How psychology leaves an imprint on the chess board is evident from the pressures that Swati Ghate, a Women’s Grandmaster (WGM, a title exclusively for women), faced during the 1998 Elista Chess Olympiad. Having scored 4.5 points in her first five games that put her in medal contention, Ghate faltered and lost the next four games in a row. “It was a pattern. I would have great starts and then crumble under pressure,” says Ghate.
But mind over matter may not be the entire story. Sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak Madkekar, a former badminton international herself, agrees that while men have a better spatial awareness that might give them an edge in chess, women are naturally wired to process information more emotionally than logically. “But both these qualities can be developed over time,” says Vartak Madkekar, the founder of Samiksha Sports. Her observations tie in well with what Hungarian educational psychologist Laszlo Polgar had proclaimed—that geniuses are made, and not born—while nurturing his three daughters, Susan, Sofia and Judit, to the heights of chess success. While Judit, the youngest, was the most successful, Susan, too, turned out to be a GM, while Sofia was an International Master (IM, a rank below GM).
“In my work with athletes,” adds Vartak Madkekar, “I have seen it’s not just women who take losses personally, men do too.” In a recent such example, the all-conquering Carlsen was seen banging the table in frustration after losing a match to world champion D Gukesh in the Norway Chess tournament 2025. “Just that, with women, getting over losses translates into its impact on confidence and slowly on self-esteem, like, I am not good enough,” says Vartak Madkekar. “Some of these doubts are shaped by culture and environment… that’s how attitude within the sport has taught women to think over the years.”
The inherent sexism Madkekar talks about hasn’t spared even some of the sport’s most elite. Polgar, among the most trailblazing chess players, was called a ‘circus puppet’ by Kasparov before her victory over him forced an about-turn and a public apology. In India, the Khadilkar sisters—Vasanti, Jayashree and Rohini—who swept the national championships for 10 consecutive years, beginning 1974, faced staunch resistance from the men, especially when they played in the open category and started winning. In an interview with Espn.in, Rohini, a five-time national champion, mentions: “Sometimes opponents would light cigarettes and blow smoke my way. I would be coughing and my eyes would sting.”
While the overt hostility has faded, structural and systemic biases remain. Polgar says: “From the very beginning, if a coach sees a talented boy, he is told that he can become the best player like Carlsen, while a talented girl is told she can become a women’s champion. In reality, there are a few hundred rating points difference between the two achievements. If you set the bar low, it limits the girls’ potential at a young age.”
Nisha Mohota, an IM and a multiple national champion, recalls hearing from a young trainee that he was told by his coach, in the presence of girls, that the latter weren’t good at chess. "When this happens over and over again, women are conditioned to think they are not as good as men,” she says.
That stereotyping affects performance was proven through a 2008 study done by researchers at Italy’s University of Padua that matched 42 expert women chess players with similarly ranked male opponents online. It was seen that the women performed according to their potential when the gender of their opponents wasn’t revealed, but their performances slipped dramatically when they knew they were fighting men on the board.
“Among a man and a woman rated 2,500, I respect the latter more because she has had to sacrifice more, because, first, a woman has to fight her natural conciliatory instinct and switch to being aggressive on the board, and second, she has to fight the outside world,” says Mohota. “Humpy and Harika have to leave behind a child to play chess. However much you argue, it’s not the same as a father leaving behind a kid.”