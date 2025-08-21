News18 SheShakti 2025: Female visionaries breaking barriers & leading AI innovation

India is taking the lead globally in the advancement of AI skills, especially by involving women in this fast-growing field. Even though women make up only 25–30% of AI professionals worldwide, their impact is much greater. As pioneers in technology, they are challenging the norms in STEM fields and driving innovation in areas such as healthcare, education, and social change, helping push the Indian AI industry toward a projected market value of $28.8 billion by 2025. At Lions International presents SheShakti 2025, India's top platform for celebrating women leaders, we will highlight those shaping the nation's digital future.

With the theme “From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat,” SheShakti 2025 will celebrate women in STEM who are not only pushing past traditional limits but also making meaningful contributions to nation-building through innovation, leadership, and vision. The theme captures the shift from facing challenges to actively creating and shaping India's future.

This year, News18 SheShakti 2025 will bring together three powerful leaders who are transforming India's AI landscape. These include Pragya Misra, OpenAI's first employee in India who serves as the Public Policy & Partnerships Lead; Laina Emmanuel, CEO of BrainSightAI, who has a strong experience in healthcare management, technology, and policy; and Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder, CEO, and CTO of NIRAMAI Health Analytix, who is developing AI-based solutions in healthcare.

Join these inspiring leaders as they explore the realities and opportunities of AI innovation, responsible development, and the strategies for creating an inclusive technological future.

Watch live now on: https://www.news18features.com/she-shakti-2025/

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.