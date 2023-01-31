Budget 2023: What stock markets want

Factors that will likely have maximum impact on markets, this year, include a credible fiscal deficit target, the government's spending plans vs. fiscal consolidation, and changes to long-term capital gains tax. So, what are the odds for markets this year? What are priced in and what are not? What do stock markets want from the Union Budget 2023? What are long term bets in markets beyond the Budget? To discuss that and get to the pulse of Indian markets, Nasrin Sultana speaks to Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head of India Equity, BNP Paribas