Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Budget 2023: What stock markets want

Budget 2023: What stock markets want

By Nasrin Sultana
176 Listen ins
 

Factors that will likely have maximum impact on markets, this year, include a credible fiscal deficit target, the government's spending plans vs. fiscal consolidation, and changes to long-term capital gains tax. So, what are the odds for markets this year? What are priced in and what are not? What do stock markets want from the Union Budget 2023? What are long term bets in markets beyond the Budget? To discuss that and get to the pulse of Indian markets, Nasrin Sultana speaks to Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head of India Equity, BNP Paribas

forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

IMF revises 2023 growth upward; Apple working on a foldable iPad — report; ChatGPT can fix software bugs

Jan 31, 2023
SM_Ganesh Ganesh Suryanarayanan_ Gopichand Katragadda

Gopichand Katragadda on million-dollar customer opportunities for Myelin Foundry's edge AI solutions

Jan 30, 2023
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023

30 Under 30 Class of 2023: Inside the 10th edition

Jan 30, 2023
Photo_Anjani_Bansal_SM.jpeg

Startup Fridays S4 Ep3: 'Small-town India remains a largely untapped opportunity for startups' — Anjani Bansal

Jan 27, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Google should sell ad manager suite — US; Startup funding in India fell 38 pct in 2022; Indian SaaS projected at $35 bln in 2027

Jan 25, 2023
Budget-podcast2-800X600

Budget 2023: Will government cut tax to spur growth in FY24?

Jan 24, 2023
See More