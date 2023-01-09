Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Apple may not release an iPhone SE in 2024; Infosys Prize for 2022 announced; US FTC proposes non-competes ban

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
122 Listen ins
 

Apple may not be releasing a new iPhone SE in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who bases his predictions on sources in the supply chain, The Verge reported on Jan. 7. The Infosys Prize for 2022 was announced on Jan. 7, by Infosys Science Foundation. The Prize carries a pure gold medal, a citation, and a cash purse of $100,000 each in categories including science, engineering and humanities. Also in this brief, the US Federal Trade Commission is seeking to eliminate non-compete clauses, which it termed as exploitative

