  Apple opens second India store today; committed to growth in the country, CEO Tim Cook says

Apple opens second India store today; committed to growth in the country, CEO Tim Cook says

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
291 Listen ins
 

Apple opens its second company-owned retail store in India today, in New Delhi. CEO Tim Cook who's visiting India after seven years, shared a picture on Twitter from a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and said the company is committed to the country's tech vision. Also in this brief, JLR is to invest $15.7 billion more in its EV plan over the next five years. Wipro follows LTIMindtree in asking freshers to take additional assessments. And Cognizant is rolling out its third pay hike to eligible staff in 18 months, Times of India reports

