India currently doesn't plan to put restrictions on how much time individuals, including youngsters, spend playing games online, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's minister of state for electronics and information technology, told the lower house of the country's parliament on Dec. 14, according to a government statement. Also in today's brief, Moneycontrol reports that SaaS company Freshworks has laid off about 2 percent of its 5,200-strong workforce, amid the global economic slowdown