India releases data protection bill for feedback; Target 10,000 deep tech startups by 2030 — Nasscom

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has released a draft bill, titled 'The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022' for public feedback. The last date to provide feedback, via the ministry's website, is Dec. 17. This brings India a step closer to formulating rules that will govern the individual rights of the 'digital citizen' and the need to process data for lawful purposes. And deep tech startups in the country need much more money at various levels to thrive, Debjani Ghosh, president of Nasscom, India's main tech lobby, said last