Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Meta fined 390 mln euros; Salesforce to layoff 10 percent staff; Infosys wins Starhub order

Meta fined 390 mln euros; Salesforce to layoff 10 percent staff; Infosys wins Starhub order

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
119 Listen ins
 

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms was fined 390 million euros or $414 million in the EU's latest fine against the social network apps provider, Wall Street Journal reports. In India, Google's appeal seeking an immediate stay against a Competition Commission fine has been declined by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Tech Circle reports. Cloud CRM giant is the latest big tech company to initiate layoffs amid economic gloom. And Infosys has won an order from Singapore's Starhub

Showstoppers pod

Showstoppers 2022-23 edition: The making of

Jan 3, 2023
Rohan Murty Photo_2_SM

Best of 2022 Ep10: Rohan Murty at Soroco on the digital worker's last mile as a data problem

Dec 23, 2022
ServiceNow Podcast 1.jpeg

BFSI in the platform era with The COO Collective

Dec 22, 2022
Sidhant Pai_SM

Best of 2022 Ep9: Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai at StepChange on their SaaS platform to target carbon emissions

Dec 22, 2022
Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners_DT_SM

Best of 2022 Ep8: Sanjay Swamy and Anshul Rai on what founders should know about exits

Dec 21, 2022
Narayan Subramaniam Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram SM

Best of 2022 Ep7: Narayan Subramaniam, Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram on learnings from building the F77

Dec 20, 2022
See More