Pratt & Whitney, an aerospace company that is part of the multinational defence conglomerate Raytheon Technologies, announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru, which is planned to open in January 2023. Bharti Airtel tested a private 5G network at German automotive company Bosch's centre in Bengaluru. And the RBI wants cryptos banned, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated in parliament yesterday