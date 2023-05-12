Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Quick Take: Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's rumoured incoming CEO, and what it might mean for India

Quick Take: Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's rumoured incoming CEO, and what it might mean for India

By Harichandan Arakali,Pankti Mehta Kadakia
231 Listen ins
 

After Elon Musk's tweet that he has found a new CEO for Twitter and that he would take the CTO's role, the name of Linda Yaccarino, a senior executive at NBC Universal Media in the US, has emerged as the person who is tipped to lead Twitter. In today's Quick Take, we talk about if this will have any bearing on Twitter's plans in India and how Yaccarino, a top marketer, might bring her perspective to one of the world's biggest social media platforms. Twitter with its strong tech underpinnings, also has a vibrant base of users among India's startup entrepreneurs

Sayandeb Banerjee 1_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep13: Sayandeb Banerjee on life as a 'practitioner' CEO at TheMathCompany

May 12, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bln in India in EV push; WhatsApp moves to curb phishing; Julia 1.9 released

May 12, 2023
Bookshelf11-800X600

Are the odds stacked against women in science by design?

May 11, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Google I/O 2023: Generative AI in search, cloud and workspace; PaLM2 and new Pixel devices

May 11, 2023
Pando Nitin Abhijeet-1b_SM

Nitin Jayakrishnan and Abhijeet Manohar on their plan for Pando after recent $30 mln funding

May 10, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

OpenAI developing explainability tool; IBM releases Watsonx AI; Nintendo Switch sales fall

May 10, 2023
See More