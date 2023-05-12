Quick Take: Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's rumoured incoming CEO, and what it might mean for India

After Elon Musk's tweet that he has found a new CEO for Twitter and that he would take the CTO's role, the name of Linda Yaccarino, a senior executive at NBC Universal Media in the US, has emerged as the person who is tipped to lead Twitter. In today's Quick Take, we talk about if this will have any bearing on Twitter's plans in India and how Yaccarino, a top marketer, might bring her perspective to one of the world's biggest social media platforms. Twitter with its strong tech underpinnings, also has a vibrant base of users among India's startup entrepreneurs