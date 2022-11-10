Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Skyroot's Vikram-S, India's first private space launch vehicle, set to launch soon; Meta lays off 11,000 employees

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
153 Listen ins
 

India's first privately developed rocket (Vikram-S) is undergoing final preparations at the ISRO's launchpad in Sriharikota, ahead of a launch likely as early as this weekend. The mission named 'Prarambh' (beginning) was unveiled by ISRO Chairman, S. Somanath in Bengaluru on Nov. 7, after the technical launch clearance from the Space regulator IN-SPACe. The rocket is set to carry two payloads from India, and one from an overseas customer. And Facebook parent Meta Platforms is laying off 13 percent of its staff worldwide

