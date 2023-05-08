Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Tata Steel UK faces carbon transition challenge; 3One4 Capital raises $200 mln for a fourth fund

Tata Steel UK faces carbon transition challenge; 3One4 Capital raises $200 mln for a fourth fund

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Tata Steel has warned that its UK business faces "material uncertainty" due to market conditions and the level of government support, BBC reports. That support is related to the need for the company's steel factories to transition to newer technologies and processes that will result in lowering carbon emissions from the plants. Bengaluru VC firm 3One4 Capital has raised $200 million for its fourth fund, TechCrunch reports. The company has garnered half the commitment from local investors, according to the report

