Tata Consultancy Services, told the stock exchanges yesterday that it will appeal the latest order in a US law court in a seven-year old case brought by EPIC Systems, a US company, which has accused India's biggest IT services provider of stealing intellectual property; Vauld, another crypto exchange and lender, has locked out users as it considers restructuring; and Xiaomi's latest flagship has a 1-inch camera sensor, which is big as smartphones go