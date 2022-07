Our guest today is Akshay V Singhal, founder and CEO of Log9 Materials, which is building quick-charging, longer-lasting batteries for electric vehicles in the country. In this episode, Singhal offers an update on the pilot plant Log9 opened in April, in Bengaluru, for local cell manufacturing, India's first, and the plan to expand it into a full-fledged commercial 'Giga factory,' with a capacity of cells worth 5GWh (Giga watt-hour), over the next 3-5 years