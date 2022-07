Our guests today are Devendra Gupta, Prateek Singhal and Vivek Pandey, co-founders of Pune-based Ecozen Solutions, who offer motor controls, IoT tech, cold storage and energy storage products, powered by solar energy. In this episode, the trio talk about how they started with customers in the Agri sector, establishing a significant market share. They are now looking to expand into other areas, including the EV space, and markets outside India