India's generative AI opportunity: Founder-investor views from Pratyush Rai and Vaibhav Domkundwar

In this episode, Pratyush Rai, co-founder of Foyer and Vaibhav Domkundwar, CEO at Better Capital, discuss the generative AI opportunity in India. Pratyush and his two co-founders, Sirsendu Sarkar and Siddhartha Saxena, are developing a Chrome browser extension that they've named Merlin, which allows users to tap the power for ChatGPT from whichever website they're on. The product has found strong traction within months of its release and is backed by investors, including Better. The founders expect to build deeper features around personalisation and the mobile phone