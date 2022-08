In this episode, Vivek Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Playshifu, one of India's best-known AR startups, and Jatin Desai, a founding partner at Inflexor Ventures, a sector-agnostic deep tech VC firm, talk about the world of augmented reality and extended reality. They discuss the current state of affairs, what might drive the industry onto its next phase of growth, including hardware breakthroughs, and where the opportunities might lie from the perspective of AR startups and investors in India