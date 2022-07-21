  1. Home
  4. Karthik Rajaram at Freshworks on the India opportunity and top trends in global SaaS

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
1157 Listen ins
 

Our guest today is Karthik Rajaram, vice president for India and ASEAN at Freshworks, one of the country's top software product companies, which has recently been empanelled as a vendor on India's Government e-Marketplace. In this episode, Karthik talks about his reasons for joining Freshworks, his mandate to add many more customers in this market, including from among the larger established enterprises and the nascent, but growing trend of category-creating global enterprise software being developed from India

