Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Keshav Murugesh at WNS on three recent acquisitions, and why every global CEO is looking at India

Keshav Murugesh at WNS on three recent acquisitions, and why every global CEO is looking at India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
265 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Keshav Murugesh, group CEO at WNS, talks about every global CEO is trying to figure out how to tap India's tech services capabilities. This has also opened up opportunities for companies like WNS, which are coming into their own, as multinational billion-dollar revenue businesses, to manage or even take over their clients' BPM units. Keshav also talks about three recent acquisitions that WNS has made, spending some $320 million, the capabilities they bring, and what the deals show about where the company is headed

Bookshelf8-800X600

Bhairavi Jani on the diversity in Indian entrepreneurship

Feb 16, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Salesforce's Marc Benioff took French Polynesia vacation amid layoffs; Stripe burned $500 mln last year — report

Feb 16, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Blue Origin develops tech to make solar panels on the Moon; Twilio lays off another 17 percent

Feb 14, 2023
Sudhir Singh_Coforge109_SM

Sudhir Singh on the culture that powers the $2 billion ambition at Coforge

Feb 13, 2023
Forbes India Innovation podcast

Inside our special innovation issue

Feb 13, 2023
Thumbnail1

Integrating CX and OpEx for Growth

Feb 10, 2023
See More