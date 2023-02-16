Keshav Murugesh at WNS on three recent acquisitions, and why every global CEO is looking at India

In this episode, Keshav Murugesh, group CEO at WNS, talks about every global CEO is trying to figure out how to tap India's tech services capabilities. This has also opened up opportunities for companies like WNS, which are coming into their own, as multinational billion-dollar revenue businesses, to manage or even take over their clients' BPM units. Keshav also talks about three recent acquisitions that WNS has made, spending some $320 million, the capabilities they bring, and what the deals show about where the company is headed