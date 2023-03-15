Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Manish Jethani on his deepest reasons for starting up, again, and a data problem he's tackling at Hevo

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Manish Jethani, co-founder and CEO of Hevo Data, talks about what drove him to jump back into entrepreneurship, about two years after selling his first venture to what was then Grofers. With about $43 million in funding from investors including Sequoia, Qualgro and Chiratae, Manish and his friend Sourabh Agarwal are close to $10 million in ARR today at their no-code software platform company that helps businesses quickly build the pathways they need to pull data from different sources together

Mar 15, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 10, 2023
Mar 10, 2023
Mar 9, 2023
Mar 9, 2023
