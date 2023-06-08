To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Prakash Govindan on plans ahead after recent funding that made Gradiant a unicorn

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Prakash Govindan, co-founder of Gradiant, a rising star in industrial effluent treatment technologies, returns to this podcast to give us an update on the company's plans after a recent $225 million funding round. The investment, led by Centaurus Capital and BoltRock, made the Boston-based company a unicorn. Prakash reiterates his ambition to take the company from an estimated $200 million in revenue for this year to a billion dollars over the next three to four years. He also spoke about a new product and Gradiant's prospects in India

