Pravin Agarwala on ambition to get to $1 bln in revenue by 2025 at BetterPlace Safety Solutions

In this episode, Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO of BetterPlace Safety Solutions, talks about the factors that are coming together to put the company in hyper-growth mode. Agarwala and his friend Saurabh Tandan started BetterPlace in 2015, with one product, offering background verification. This year, he expects to go well beyond $100 million in revenue by December, even as the company seeks new markets in Southeast Asia for its software platform that already connects businesses with millions of blue-collar job seekers