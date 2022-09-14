  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Pravin Agarwala on ambition to get to $1 bln in revenue by 2025 at BetterPlace Safety Solutions

Pravin Agarwala on ambition to get to $1 bln in revenue by 2025 at BetterPlace Safety Solutions

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
14 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO of BetterPlace Safety Solutions, talks about the factors that are coming together to put the company in hyper-growth mode. Agarwala and his friend Saurabh Tandan started BetterPlace in 2015, with one product, offering background verification. This year, he expects to go well beyond $100 million in revenue by December, even as the company seeks new markets in Southeast Asia for its software platform that already connects businesses with millions of blue-collar job seekers

Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

M Damodaran named to lead a panel to boost VC, PE investments; Thoughspot to invest $150 mln in India

Sep 14, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Google to move some Pixel production to India — report; MeitY partners Meta on XR; Navi gets IPO go-ahead

Sep 13, 2022
Nalin Agarwal_SM

Nalin Agarwal of Climate Seeds Fund on the need to accelerate climate action, even as more money and talent come in

Sep 12, 2022
Profitable Unicorns1

Capturing the rare profitable unicorns

Sep 12, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

India to mandate 'whitelist' of loan apps; Bessemer raises $4.6 bln; ToneTag expands VoiceSe payments service

Sep 12, 2022
Skyroot_Sm

Startup Fridays S3 Ep5: 'Think big; one launch a day is aspirational but possible' â€” Pawan K Chandana

Sep 9, 2022
See More