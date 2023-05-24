Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Rajen Vagadia unpacks Qualcomm's invent-and-licence model that made Snapdragon a household name

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
252 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Rajen Vagadia, vice president at Qualcomm and president of its India and SAARC operations, explains the semiconductor company's hugely successful invent-and-licence model, with its chips such as the Snapdragon line being a dominant force in smartphones around the world. They will increasingly be found in connected vehicles as well, he says. Vagadia also gives us an overview of the company's operations in India, where Qualcomm has been present for 27 years, and today employs 17,000 engineers, who helped generate more than 1,600 patents for the company last year

