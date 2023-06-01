Satish HC on how Infosys is pulling together all its AI experience and why everyone is getting an AI twin

In this episode, Satish HC, executive vice president and co-head of delivery at Infosys, talks about how the company is bringing all its AI experience and capabilities into one comprehensive suite of services, solutions, and platforms—including its generative AI know-how. The company released this recently under the brand name Infosys Topaz. Satish also talks about how Infosys is using these technologies in-house to raise the bar on its performance, starting with how its recruits are trained, with everyone now getting an AI twin