Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Satish HC on how Infosys is pulling together all its AI experience and why everyone is getting an AI twin

Satish HC on how Infosys is pulling together all its AI experience and why everyone is getting an AI twin

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
255 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Satish HC, executive vice president and co-head of delivery at Infosys, talks about how the company is bringing all its AI experience and capabilities into one comprehensive suite of services, solutions, and platforms—including its generative AI know-how. The company released this recently under the brand name Infosys Topaz. Satish also talks about how Infosys is using these technologies in-house to raise the bar on its performance, starting with how its recruits are trained, with everyone now getting an AI twin

Economy sm

India's surprise Q4 GDP numbers: Making sense of them and what's next

Jun 1, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

GE set to make engines for LCA in India â€” Reuters; India reopens window for semicon fab proposals

Jun 1, 2023
Hemant Charaya Log9_SM

Hemant Charaya on how Log9 built its cell tech team and a glimpse into their innovation efforts

May 31, 2023
BYJU sm

Byju's latest valuation knockdown, and whither India's edtech sector

May 31, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

ONGC to invest $12.1 bln in green energy; Top AI experts warn of 'extinction risk'; Blackrock slashes BYJU'S value

May 31, 2023
OLA sm

Ola Prime Plusâ€”and what the backlash signifies

May 30, 2023
See More