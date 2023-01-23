Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Satvik Jagannath at Vitra.ai on building one-click translation on the fly for 75 languages

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Satvik K Jagannath, co-founder and CEO of Vitra.ai, talks about his company's context-based translation technology that is being used by some of India's biggest companies and startups — from HDFC Bank to Swiggy. Satvik and his school buddy co-founder Akash Nidhi PS have raised about $571,000 in seed funding from investors including 100X.VC and Inflexor Ventures for their Bengaluru startup. They've built a 25-member team and are currently in talks for a series A round of investment. Expanding into the US, where they already have a customer, and adding emoti

