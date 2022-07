Our guests today are Sauvik Banerjjee, founding CTO of Tata Digital, and Anand Chandrasekaran, co-founder and CTO of Mad Street Den, whose AI platform blox.ai plays an important role in the personalisation features of the Tata Group's new consumer app, Tata Neu. In this episode, Sauvik and Anand talk about bringing the power of AI to the evergreen quest for understanding the individual consumer's behaviour more intimately. They also have a non-techie piece of advice for aspiring CTOs