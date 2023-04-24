Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Vishal Salvi at Infosys on why the company's cybersecurity practice team has grown 5X in four years

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
513 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Vishal Salvi, chief information security officer and head of cyber security practice at Infosys, talks about the increasing complexity of cybersecurity as it often evolves separately from the business-oriented technologies and digital solutions used by enterprises. He explains how security is becoming more "sentient" as the need for real-time context increases with the scale of operations of the company's multinational customers; and how this all adds to the challenge of finding experienced people in this area, making it an evergreen field for any young aspirant

