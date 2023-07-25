To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Why Sravanth Aluru at Avataar is betting enterprise and consumer interactions will all go 3D

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
122 Listen ins
 

Sravanth Aluru, co-founder and CEO of Avataar.ai, talks about how the world of commerce is changing to embrace 3D and augmented reality. Avataar, a nine-year-old company, was co-founded by Gaurav Baid, who is the chief product officer, and Aluru. They have raised some $55 million from investors, including Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management, and built a team of 180 engineers in San Francisco and Bengaluru. Avataar is helping its customers tell the story of their products the same way we see the real world with our eyes

