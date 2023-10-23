Deep Tech India: Pramod Ghadge and Shahid Memon on innovating with 'swarm' robots

As India readies its own deep tech startup policy, this is episode 10 in a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and VC investors who are building this ecosystem. In this episode, Pramod Ghadge and Shahid Memon recount the story of their robotics startup, Unbox Robotics Labs which they founded in 2019. Today their plug-and-play robotics tech for intra-logistics automation has customers including some of the largest third-party logistics providers in India. They're raising more money and aim to expand to the US and Europe