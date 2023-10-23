To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Deep Tech India: Pramod Ghadge and Shahid Memon on innovating with 'swarm' robots

Deep Tech India: Pramod Ghadge and Shahid Memon on innovating with 'swarm' robots

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
112 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech startup policy, this is episode 10 in a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and VC investors who are building this ecosystem. In this episode, Pramod Ghadge and Shahid Memon recount the story of their robotics startup, Unbox Robotics Labs which they founded in 2019. Today their plug-and-play robotics tech for intra-logistics automation has customers including some of the largest third-party logistics providers in India. They're raising more money and aim to expand to the US and Europe

shutterstock_1112894114_SM

H1-B rule changes coming soon, to discourage fraud, improve flexibility, including startup founders

Oct 23, 2023
google

Unpacking Google's big India announcements

Oct 23, 2023
TCS

Are corporate dress codes relevant in 2023?

Oct 20, 2023
Engineering

Engineering admissions — is India headed for a talent crisis in core streams?

Oct 19, 2023
X

Would you pay to use X (Twitter)?

Oct 19, 2023
Jaspreet Bindra_AV02_SM

Jaspreet Bindra and Sudhir Tiwari on the case for a 'Jan AI' as a digital public good in India

Oct 18, 2023
See More