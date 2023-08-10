Deep Tech India: Vishesh Rajaram on why more investors believe the sector can grow in this country

As India readies its deep tech startup policy, this is episode two in a short series of conversations with some entrepreneurs and VC investors building this ecosystem. Today, Vishesh Rajaram, founding managing partner at Speciale Invest, discusses why more investors have figured out that deep science and tech-based ventures can be built in India. While the sector is in its infancy, Vishesh points to examples, including from his portfolio, of such startups that have made significant strides towards commercialisation