  4. Bhairavi Jani on the diversity in Indian entrepreneurship

Bhairavi Jani on the diversity in Indian entrepreneurship

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
347 Listen ins
 

Can you develop a better understanding of your country if you travel across its States for over 18,000 kilometres, on the road? When fourth-generation entrepreneur Bhairavi Jani did that, she discovered interesting truths about India that are now part of her book 'Highway to Swades'. She speaks with Divya Shekhar about why "starting up" is very different in villages and non-metros, how the history of trade has shaped the way we trust and do business, and what her travels taught her about the purpose of enterprise and giving back to society

