Stories from Indian kitchens, ft. Gauri Devidayal

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
47 Listen ins
 

What are the numerous untold tales behind a plate of food that you've ordered at a restaurant? In this episode, Divya Shekhar speaks with restaurateur Gauri Devidayal about her new book 'Diamonds for Breakfast', which she has co-written with writer-editor Vishwas Kulkarni. She discusses how and why she wrote about her experience of running one of the most celebrated restaurants in Mumbai; who are the foot soldiers silently working behind the scenes to help run a successful business in India's hyper-competitive F&B industry, and why running a restaurant is a game of patience

