Titan MD CK Venkataraman on why the biggest business lessons come from the trenches

What does it take to build an iconic jewellery brand for the ages? CK Venkataraman, the managing director of Titan Company, attempts to answer this question in his new book The Tanishq Story. It is an insider's account into the people, ideas, situations and challenges that went into building one of India's biggest jewellery brands. Venkataraman, a Titan lifer, is candid about missteps in building the company, why his self-identity does not come from his job, and why philanthropy is on his mind as he retires in 15 months