Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Titan MD CK Venkataraman on why the biggest business lessons come from the trenches

Titan MD CK Venkataraman on why the biggest business lessons come from the trenches

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
174 Listen ins
 

What does it take to build an iconic jewellery brand for the ages? CK Venkataraman, the managing director of Titan Company, attempts to answer this question in his new book The Tanishq Story. It is an insider's account into the people, ideas, situations and challenges that went into building one of India's biggest jewellery brands. Venkataraman, a Titan lifer, is candid about missteps in building the company, why his self-identity does not come from his job, and why philanthropy is on his mind as he retires in 15 months

IMG_9828_SM

Nakul Aggarwal on BrowserStack's latest acquisition on journey to testing platform

Aug 28, 2024
Nyrika Holkar

Nyrika Holkar: Combining the best of both worlds for Godrej

Aug 28, 2024
NvidiaQuarterlyEarnings_SM

All eyes on Nvidia's Q2 earnings: A primer on the AI chipmaker's dominance

Aug 27, 2024
Gaurav Natekar Pickleball SM

World Pickleball League: Will India play ball?

Aug 23, 2024
Rahul Munjal

Rahul Munjal at Hero Future Energies on green hydrogen and other clean energy opportunities

Aug 20, 2024
Parth Jindal

Parth Jindal: On a mission to excel on the field

Aug 14, 2024
See More