Apple, on Feb. 2 announced that its Vision Pro AR headsets were available for sale in stores in the US. Apple calls the headset a spatial computer, which works by tracking natural hand gestures and movement of your eyes. The $3,500 headset is unlikely to be available in India anytime soon. In the long run, see-through AR glasses are the real deal, unlike the video from multiple cameras rendered onto a display, but that tech will take time before a consumer-grade device can happen