  4. One thing today in tech â€” Edtech funding in India, especially early-stage, fell sharply in 2023

One thing today in tech â€” Edtech funding in India, especially early-stage, fell sharply in 2023

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
102 Listen ins
 

Total funding into the Indian edtech space plunged 48 percent to $971 million in 2023 between January 1 and August 7, when private markets intelligence provider Tracxn compiled data for a new report on the sector. Edtech startups had raised $1.87 billion in the same period in 2022. Early-stage investments worth $75.7 million were recorded in 2023 YTD, an 88 percent drop from $618 million raised in the same period last year and an 82 percent drop compared with $414 million raised in the same period in 2021

