Startup Fridays S3 Ep8: 'Climate tech is cause for optimism but we're just not doing enough' — Grace Sai

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
50 Listen ins
 

Our guest today is Grace Sai, co-founder and CEO of Unravel Carbon, a company that is making it easier for businesses to track and reduce their carbon emissions, with a focus on Scope 3 emissions and Asia. Grace is a serial entrepreneur and also a VC investor as a Kauffman Fellow. She has an MBA from the University of Oxford (where she was a Skoll Scholar) and a Masters in Change from INSEAD. She speaks 6 languages and lives in Singapore. She co-founded Unravel Carbon with Marc Allen, about a year ago, and the venture is backed by investors including Y Combinator and Sequoia

