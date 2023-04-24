Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep11: Arun Kumar at Celesta on tough times revealing resilient founders, great investments

Startup Fridays S4 Ep11: Arun Kumar at Celesta on tough times revealing resilient founders, great investments

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
118 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Arun Kumar, managing partner at Celesta Capital, talks about why some of the best VC investment opportunities can be found in tough times, as they reveal the most resilient entrepreneurs. Kumar's career includes leading KPMG India and serving in former US President Barack Obama's administration. He also talks about embracing change—from leading thousands of colleagues at KPMG to being part of a team of about 25 at Celesta—the importance of purpose, his love of poetry and learning to enjoy everything that life threw at him

